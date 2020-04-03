Take the pledge to vote

UGC Directs VCs to Spread PM Modi's Appeal for Lighting Diyas on April 5 Among Students, Faculty

In a video message, Modi urged people to stay indoors and switch off lights of their homes at 9 PM on Sunday for nine minutes and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday requested the Vice Chancellors and principals of all colleges to disseminate knowledge among students about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light the lamps at 9 PM for 9 minutes on April 9, 2020.

In a video message, Modi urged people to stay indoors and switch off lights of their homes at 9 PM on Sunday for nine minutes and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus. He also appealed people to maintain social distancing and not form groups while lighting up lamps.

Signed by UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, the request from the commission said, "The honourable Prime Minister, in an address to the nation today, has urged the citizens of the country to express solidarity in fight against Covid-19 by switching off lights and lighting a diya, candle or holding a mobile torch on 5th of April. This should be done within the confinement of our homes, and no one should assemble in colonies or on roads."

The letter also urged the heads of the institutes to share information about two other things, one of them being AYUSH Ministry's guidelines on self care that involve Ayurvedic steps like Yoga and Golden Milk to build a strong defence mechanism and follow the principle of "prevention is better than cure."

Secondly, it requested the heads to share information about Arogya Setu, a mobile app designed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT that can track the spread of Covid-19.

"I request you to share and disseminate the details of the self-care guidelines, the Aarogya Setu app, and PM's appeal to switch off lights, and light candles, and diyas as above with students, faculty members, research scholars, non-teaching staff members and others to enable them to gain maximum benefits and be partner in our resolute fight against Covid-19," said the letter.

