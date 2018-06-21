English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UGC NET 2018: Admit Card Released at cbsenet.nic.in, Download Now
UGC-NET 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
UGC NET 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website cbsenet.nic.in.
CBSE is scheduled to organize the National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2018 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Eligibility for Assistant Professor on Sunday, 8th July next month at 91 cities across the country. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their UGC NET 2018 Admit Card now:
How to download UGC-NET 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Admit Card – NET July 2018’ url
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Password, Captcha code and login to your profile
Step 4 – Download the Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx
The Admit Card will bear important information like examination centre and venue along with other important instructions. The web portal is currently slow therefore candidates can check the website later and download their UGC NET 2018 Admit Card.
‘The award of JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor both OR Eligibility for Assistant Professor only will depend on the performance of the candidate in all three papers of NET. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for award of JRF,’ read a statement on the official website.
