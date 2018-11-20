GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UGC NET 2018: Candidates Can Now Correct Errors in NTA Admit Cards at ntanet.nic.in. Click for Details

UGC NET 2018 exam will be conducted from December 18 to December 22. Aspiring candidates are instructed to carry the UGC NET Admit cards along with them on the date of the exam.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2018, 7:34 AM IST
UGC NET 2018: Candidates Can Now Correct Errors in NTA Admit Cards at ntanet.nic.in. Click for Details
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has introduced new guidelines by which, candidates can amend errors, if any, in the UGC Net 2018 entry papers organised by the National Tasting Agency (NTA). The UGC has fixed the last date for revising errors until November 25. The guidelines are issued on the official website of NTA at ntanet.nic.in.

In case there is any discrepancy in the details of the candidates, including photo and signature shown in the Admit Cards, they can contact the helpline 10:00 to 5:00 pm.

According to a notification issued by the NTA on Sunday, the aspiring candidates for UGC NET 2018 can now download their UGC NET Admit Cards 2018 from www.ntanet.nic.in.

UGC NET 2018 exam will be conducted from December 18 to December 22. Aspiring candidates are instructed to carry the UGC NET Admit cards along with them on the date of the exam.


| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
