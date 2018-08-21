English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UGC NET 2018 Complete Result Out on Official Website, 55872 Candidates Qualify
A total of 55872 candidates have qualified as Assistant Professor, JRF & Assistant Professor both. Candidates can check the complete result on the official website.
Screengrab from the official website of CBSE NET.
UGC NET 2018 Complete Result has been released on the official website of CBSE UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) – cbsenet.nic.in.
CBSE had organized the UGC NET 2018 exam on July 8, last month, followed by declaration of result on July 31, 2018.
CBSE has just now released the complete result that shows the number of marks obtained by candidates in Paper 1, Paper 2 along with the Grand Total, Percentile and Qualification for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellow plus Assistant Professor post.
A total of 55872 candidates have qualified as Assistant Professor, JRF & Assistant Professor both. Candidates can check the complete result by following the instructions given below.
How to check UGC NET 2018 Result:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on COMPLETE RESULT FOR UGC NET JULY 2018
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=85&iii=Y
More than 11 Lakh candidates had appeared in the CBSE UGC NET July 2018 examination that was organized in 91 cities across the country. The qualified candidates will soon receive the NET 2018 qualified certificates from CBSE.
