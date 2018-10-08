GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UGC NET 2018 Correction Process Begins Today at ntanet.nic.in, Act Before 14th October 2018

The UGC NET 2018 Correction window will close on Sunday, 14th October 2018, 11:50PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 8, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
UGC NET 2018 Correction Process has begun on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) – ntanet.nic.in. The online applications process for UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 concluded 30th September 2018 and from today i.e. Monday, 8th October 2018, 10am onwards, candidates will be able to make corrections in their online application forms (if required) from their Login Profile.

‘Since, it is a onetime facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them the candidates need to be very careful while making correction(s). Any further change would not be permitted after 11:50 p.m., 14/10/2018, under any circumstances’ reads the official statement.

However, corrections facility for Discrepancies related with Photographs and Signature will be available till 30th October 2018, 11:50PM. Candidates can check the complete list at the url given below:

https://ntanet.nic.in/NTANETCMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=10&iii=Y

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to organize UGCT NET December 2018 from 9th to 23rd December 2018, this year, in 91 cities across the country in two shifts from 9:30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm, for candidates aspiring to qualify for Assistant Professor (only) or Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor (both).

UGC NET December 2018 Exam dates and complete schedule will be released by the NTA on 21st October 2018 and Admit Cards will be released on 19th November 2018.
