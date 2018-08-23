English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UGC NET 2018 Registration Begins 1st Sep at nta.ac.in, Exam from 9th to 23rd Dec 2018
Bringing cheer to UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) aspirants, NTA will organize the national level exam twice a year viz once in December and then in July every year, in computer based mode.
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
Loading...
UGC NET 2018 Registration is scheduled to begin next week from 1st September 2018 to 30th September 2018, on the official website of National Test Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in. Bringing cheer to UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) aspirants, NTA will organize the national level exam twice a year viz once in December and then in July every year, in computer based mode.
As per the final exam schedule shared by the National Testing Agency, here’s the complete schedule for UGC NET December 2018 exam:
Online Registration Begins – 1st September 2018
Online Registration Ends – 30th September 2018
Download Admit Cards – 19th November 2018
Dates of Exam – 9th to 23rd December 2018
Declaration of Result – 10th January 2019
Candidates can check the complete schedule here:
https://nta.ac.in/Download/nta-exam-press-release.pdf
The UGC NET December 2018 will follow the same exam pattern that of UGC NET July 2018, which comprised of 2 papers instead of 3 earlier.
Paper 1 will test the teaching/research aptitude and will comprise of 50 Objective Type Questions carrying total 100 marks based on reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt Paper 1, which will be conducted from 9:30AM to 10:30AM.
Paper 2 will test the proficiency of the candidates in their chosen subject and will comprise of 100 Objective Type Questions carrying total 200 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours to attempt Paper 2, which will be conducted from 11AM to 1PM. Paper 2 will comprise of all the syllabus covered earlier in Paper-2 and Paper-3.
Also Watch
As per the final exam schedule shared by the National Testing Agency, here’s the complete schedule for UGC NET December 2018 exam:
Online Registration Begins – 1st September 2018
Online Registration Ends – 30th September 2018
Download Admit Cards – 19th November 2018
Dates of Exam – 9th to 23rd December 2018
Declaration of Result – 10th January 2019
Candidates can check the complete schedule here:
https://nta.ac.in/Download/nta-exam-press-release.pdf
The UGC NET December 2018 will follow the same exam pattern that of UGC NET July 2018, which comprised of 2 papers instead of 3 earlier.
Paper 1 will test the teaching/research aptitude and will comprise of 50 Objective Type Questions carrying total 100 marks based on reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt Paper 1, which will be conducted from 9:30AM to 10:30AM.
Paper 2 will test the proficiency of the candidates in their chosen subject and will comprise of 100 Objective Type Questions carrying total 200 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours to attempt Paper 2, which will be conducted from 11AM to 1PM. Paper 2 will comprise of all the syllabus covered earlier in Paper-2 and Paper-3.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says Don’t Call Taimur, Roohi Brother and Sister; They May Want to be Together in 20 Years
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
- Team India Garners Praise After Dominant Victory at Trent Bridge
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...