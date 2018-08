UGC NET 2018 Registration Begins 1st Sep at nta.ac.in, Exam from 9th to 23rd Dec 2018

UGC NET 2018 Registration is scheduled to begin next week from 1st September 2018 to 30th September 2018, on the official website of National Test Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in . Bringing cheer to UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) aspirants, NTA will organize the national level exam twice a year viz once in December and then in July every year, in computer based mode.As per the final exam schedule shared by the National Testing Agency, here’s the complete schedule for UGC NET December 2018 exam:Online Registration Begins – 1st September 2018Online Registration Ends – 30th September 2018Download Admit Cards – 19th November 2018Dates of Exam – 9th to 23rd December 2018Declaration of Result – 10th January 2019Candidates can check the complete schedule here:The UGC NET December 2018 will follow the same exam pattern that of UGC NET July 2018, which comprised of 2 papers instead of 3 earlier.Paper 1 will test the teaching/research aptitude and will comprise of 50 Objective Type Questions carrying total 100 marks based on reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt Paper 1, which will be conducted from 9:30AM to 10:30AM.Paper 2 will test the proficiency of the candidates in their chosen subject and will comprise of 100 Objective Type Questions carrying total 200 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours to attempt Paper 2, which will be conducted from 11AM to 1PM. Paper 2 will comprise of all the syllabus covered earlier in Paper-2 and Paper-3.