UGC NET 2018 Registration: CBSE to Close Registration Tonight; Apply Immediately
Candidates interested in applying for the July exam must register as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) office building. Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
UGC NET July 2018 registration is ending tonight at 11:59PM on its official website – cbsenet.nic.in.
CBSE had earlier extended the registration process to 12th April 2018 for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2018 after individuals complained about technical glitches in the last two days of registration.
Candidates interested in applying for the July exam must register as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. The last date to submit the application fee is tomorrow i.e. 13th April 2018, 11:59 pm.
Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for UGC NET July 2018:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'Apply For – NET July 2018' given at the end of the page
Step 3: Click on 'Apply for July – 2018'
Step 4: Fill the Application Form, upload Scanned Photo & Signature, pay the Examination Fee and complete the application process
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
https://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/Online/Instruction.aspx
Candidates can pick a subject from a list of 84 to appear for the CBSE UGC NET 2018 Exam which is scheduled to be organized on 8th July 2018 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 91 cities across the country.
CBSE UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 will qualify candidates for Assistant Professor only and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges.
The award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & eligibility for Assistant Professor both or Assistant Professor only will be awarded on the basis of performance of the individuals in both papers of NET in aggregate.
Candidates who qualify the JRF award will be eligible to pursue research in the subject of their Post Graduation or in a related subject and will also be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor at various universities, institutions, IITs and other national organizations in the country for whole time research.
