English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UGC NET 2018 Registration Closes Sunday, 30th September, 11:50pm, Know the Schedule Here
The UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 is scheduled to be held on between 9th to 23rd December 2018 for candidates aspiring to qualify for Assistant Professor (only) or Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor (both).
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
UGC NET 2018 Registration for December Exam is closing on Sunday, 30th September 2018 on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) – ntanet.nic.in.
The UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 is scheduled to be held on between 9th to 23rd December 2018 for candidates aspiring to qualify for Assistant Professor (only) or Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor (both). Interested candidates must submit their online applications on or before 30th September 2018, 11:50pm.
Candidates who register successfully till the official closing date of registration process will be able to pay the application fee of Rs.800 (Rs.400 for OBC NCL and Rs.200 for SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender) till 1st October, via Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking upto 11.50 pm or pay through e-challan at selected SBI Branches upto bank hours.
UGC NET December 2018 Exam dates and schedule will be released by the NTA on 21st October 2018 and Admit Cards will be released on 19th November 2018.
NTA will organize UGC NET 2018 December Exam from Sunday, 9th December 2018 to Sunday, 23rd December 2018 in 91 cities across the country in two shifts from 9:30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm.
Candidates can choose to appear from a list of 84 subjects for Assistant Professor (only) or Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor (both).
The National Testing Agency has dedicated two servers for candidates to facilitate smooth application process. Candidates can visit the official website – ntanet.nic.in, and click on either ‘Fill Application Form – Server 1’ or ‘Fill Application Form – Server 2’ to land on the e-counseling link.
The UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 is scheduled to be held on between 9th to 23rd December 2018 for candidates aspiring to qualify for Assistant Professor (only) or Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor (both). Interested candidates must submit their online applications on or before 30th September 2018, 11:50pm.
Candidates who register successfully till the official closing date of registration process will be able to pay the application fee of Rs.800 (Rs.400 for OBC NCL and Rs.200 for SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender) till 1st October, via Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking upto 11.50 pm or pay through e-challan at selected SBI Branches upto bank hours.
UGC NET December 2018 Exam dates and schedule will be released by the NTA on 21st October 2018 and Admit Cards will be released on 19th November 2018.
NTA will organize UGC NET 2018 December Exam from Sunday, 9th December 2018 to Sunday, 23rd December 2018 in 91 cities across the country in two shifts from 9:30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm.
Candidates can choose to appear from a list of 84 subjects for Assistant Professor (only) or Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor (both).
The National Testing Agency has dedicated two servers for candidates to facilitate smooth application process. Candidates can visit the official website – ntanet.nic.in, and click on either ‘Fill Application Form – Server 1’ or ‘Fill Application Form – Server 2’ to land on the e-counseling link.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Lawyers Call Rape Allegations 'Blatantly Illegal', Threaten Legal Action
- Facebook Says Security Breach Allowed Hackers to Control Accounts of 50 Million Users
- Hacker Threatens to Delete Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page While Live Streaming it
- Horn OK Pleassss Producer, Director Dismiss Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar
- Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...