UGC NET 2019: NTA Releases Response Sheet, Question Papers at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET 2019 Response Sheet, Question Paper Released | The National Testing Agency released the response sheet and question paper for June session of NET 2019 examination on June 29. The UGC NET response sheet carries the answers locked by candidates during the examination. The NET question paper and response sheet were uploaded by the exam convener NTA on its official website ntanet.nic.in.

All candidates who appeared for the NET June Exam held between June 20 and June 28, can download their individual answer sheets, question papers through this direct link.

The NTA NET 2019 answer sheets, question papers can be availed in online mode only. A copy of NET June answer sheet 2019 will be used in case re-evaluation of marks. Otherwise, the NET question paper can also be referred for future exam preparation purpose. Here are the steps to be followed for downloading NTA NET 2019 response sheet, question paper:

NTA 2019: Steps to download NET June 2019 Answer Sheet, NET June 2019 Question Paper

Step 1- Visit National Testing Agency’s official website ntanet.nic.in

Step 2- On homepage, you will get ‘display of NET Question Paper and NET Response Sheet’ tab, click it

Step 3- On NTA NET 2019 answer sheet, question paper window, enter the required details- application number, date of birth and captcha code

Step 4- Click submit button

Step 5- The NET June 2019 question paper and NET June 2019 response sheet will be displayed on the screen. Save the PDFs and take printouts if required

The answer key for NET 2019 exam is expected to be released soon on the homepage of National Testing Agency.

The NTA NET 2019 Result is scheduled for July 15.