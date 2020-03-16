UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC-NET 2020 Application Process Begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Eligibility and Other Information

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC NET 2020 and CSIR UGC-NET 2020 from March 16. The agency has released the information bulletin for NTA UGC National Eligibility Test 2020 on its official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process will end on April 16 at 11:50 pm, and the NTA will accept the transaction fee of the application till April 17.

In the information bulletin, the NTA has said that candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 1000, while aspirants coming from Economic Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Castes (OBCs) will need to pay Rs 500. Apart from it, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) will be required to pay only Rs 250.

The NTA will release the Admit Card on May 15, while the UGC NET 2020 will commence from June 15 and will end on June 20 across the country.

The UGC NET paper will be conducted in two shifts, with the first session scheduled to begin from 9:30 am and will last till 12:30 pm, while the second paper will start from 2:30 pm and will go on 5:30 pm.

NTA UGC NET 2020: How to apply:

Step 1) Go to the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.

Step 2) Click on NTA NET June 2020 registration option

Step 3) Upon clicking a new page will open

Step 4) Candidates are requested to follow the instructions before filling the application process, and then go on to fill in the required information and register for the examination.

The National Eligibility Test or CSIR-UGC NET is the test for determining the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award in Indian universities and colleges.

