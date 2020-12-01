UGC-NET 2020 Results: NTA Releases Scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How to Check

UGC-NET 2020 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results have been released for the UGC NET 2020 June examination which was conducted from September 24 to November 13. Those who appeared for UGC NET 2020 June exam can check their results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can now check their UGC NET 2020 scorecard on the official website of the exam. The NTA has also released the category-wise cutoff marks for each subject. On Monday, it put out the UGC-NET 2020 final answer key.

How to check UGC NET 2020 results

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for UGC-NET June 2020 NTA Score

Step 3: Input the application number, date of birth and security PIN

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

Step 5: Click on Print button to take printout of the score card

Releasing the answer key, NTA in a notification said, “The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects (English, Commerce and Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in".

The provisional answer key was released on November 17. Usually, NTA announces results four or five days after releasing the final answer key. But, this time, UGC-NET 2020 results have been declared a day after putting out the final answer key.

The NTA UGC NET 2020 was held in a computer-based mode. More than 8.5 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Of the total registered candidates, 5,26,707 took UGC NET 2020. The exam was scheduled to be held in June, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the exam was conducted in four or five days, but this year, it took place over a month in order to reduce the number of candidates at exam centres to prevent the spread of COVID-19 .