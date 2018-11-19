GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UGC NET Admit Card 2018 Released at ntanet.nic.in. How to Check

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 9:41 PM IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
UGC NET Admit Card 2018 | The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the UGC NET admit card 2018. The UGC NET Admit card 2018 has been released on the official website of ntanet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The UGC NET admit card 2018, which is also known as NAT NET admit card 2018, is now available to be downloaded.

UGC NET 2018 exam will be conducted from December 18 to December 22. Aspiring candidates are instructed to carry the UGC NET Admit cards along with them on the date of the exam.

How to Download the UGC NET Admit card 2018 or NAT NET 2018:

Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the tab that says "Download admit card".

Step 3. Fill in the required details once a new page opens.

Step 4. Submit the details.

Step 5. Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2018 and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
