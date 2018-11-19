English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UGC NET Admit Card 2018 Released at ntanet.nic.in. How to Check
UGC NET 2018 exam will be conducted from December 18 to December 22. Aspiring candidates are instructed to carry the UGC NET Admit cards along with them on the date of the exam.
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
Loading...
UGC NET Admit Card 2018 | The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the UGC NET admit card 2018. The UGC NET Admit card 2018 has been released on the official website of ntanet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The UGC NET admit card 2018, which is also known as NAT NET admit card 2018, is now available to be downloaded.
UGC NET 2018 exam will be conducted from December 18 to December 22. Aspiring candidates are instructed to carry the UGC NET Admit cards along with them on the date of the exam.
How to Download the UGC NET Admit card 2018 or NAT NET 2018:
Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the tab that says "Download admit card".
Step 3. Fill in the required details once a new page opens.
Step 4. Submit the details.
Step 5. Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2018 and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
UGC NET 2018 exam will be conducted from December 18 to December 22. Aspiring candidates are instructed to carry the UGC NET Admit cards along with them on the date of the exam.
How to Download the UGC NET Admit card 2018 or NAT NET 2018:
Step 1. Visit the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the tab that says "Download admit card".
Step 3. Fill in the required details once a new page opens.
Step 4. Submit the details.
Step 5. Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2018 and keep a print-out of it for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- Got Cash, Take Her: How Saif Ali Khan and Sara Made Koffee With Karan a Fun Watch
- WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet
- Google Wear OS Update to Make Smartwatches Live Longer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...