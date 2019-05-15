Take the pledge to vote

UGC NET Admit Card 2019 Likely to be Released Today at ntanet.nic.in; How to Check

According to NTA’s official notification, the download for NET Admit Card 2019 will start from May 15. Candidates will be able to download the 2019 NET Admit Card for all courses from today.

Trending Desk

May 15, 2019
UGC NET Admit Card 2019 Likely to be Released Today at ntanet.nic.in; How to Check
Image for representation only.
NET Admit Card 2019 | The National Testing Agency is in full preparation mode to release the 2019 NET Admit card for the month of June today May 15 (Wednesday). The NET Admit Card 2019 will be available just in online mode at the National Testing Agency or NTA’s official website ntanet.nic.in from May 15. The NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Admit Card 2019, NET June Admit Card 2019 will not be available via SMS.

According to NTA’s official notification, the download for NET Admit Card 2019 will start from May 15. Candidates will be able to download the 2019 NET Admit Card for all courses from tomorrow.

Steps to Download NET Admit Card 2019

1- Visit the official website of NTA ntanet.nic.in
2- On the homepage, search for NET Admit Card 2019 link
3- Enter the required details- application number and date of birth
4- Click submit tab
5- Your NET June Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded now

Put your photograph and check the printed information. On inaccuracy being found on your NET 2019 June Admit Card like name, application missing or misprinted, contact at these Help Line numbers 20198076535482, 7703859909 between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm.
The NTA has also decided that if any candidate reach the exam center without NET Admit Card 2019, in such case exam takers will not be provided with duplicate admit card.

The UGC NET 2019 online exam for June month will be conducted on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 in two shifts. Exam takers have to take two papers on the same exam day. First paper is common aptitude and the second paper is candidate’s PG subject.


