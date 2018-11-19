UGC NET Admit Card to Release Today on ntanet.nic.in; Here's How to Check

UGC NET Admit Card 2018 | National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards today (November 19) for its first exam. NTA will conduct National Eligibility Test (NET) for lecturer recruitment and grant of JRF on 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 December in two shifts: 9.30 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 6 pm. The UGC NET admit cards will be available on the official website of NTA at ntanet.nic.in.Those who had applied can also refer ugcnetonline.in for updates on admit card. A total of 11,48,235 candidates had registered for the last exam which was conducted by CBSE, out of which 8,59,498 appeared in both the papers of the exam.Soon after downloading the admit cards, candidates are suggested to go through the particulars carefully. Errors, if any, should be taken to the notice of the authorities immediately."In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate including photograph and signature shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between 19.11.2018 to 25.11.2018. In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later," reads the official update.CSIR NET will be held on December 16, 2018. CSIR is yet to release the registration status of the candidates. The admit cards will be released on its official website csirhrdg.res.in.