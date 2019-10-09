UGC NET, CSIR NET December 2019: Registration Closes on Oct 9, Apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET and CSIR NET December 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process to apply for National Eligibility Test (NET) on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. All the interested candidates, who wish to apply for the NET examination, to be conducted in December 2019, can apply online through the official website. As notified, the application process for both UGC NET December 2019 and CSIR NET December 2019 will be closing on October 9 at 5pm. To apply for UGC NET December 2019, one has to visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, whereas to apply for CSIR NET December 2019, one needs to visit csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be conducted by the NTA from December 2 to December 15. While UGC NET December 2019 will be held on December 2-6, the CSIR NET will be held on December 15. The admit cards for December 2019 would be released on November 9.

NTA UGC NET and CSIR NET December 2019: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET 2019 or CSIR Net 2019

Step 2: Click on the ‘Fill Online Application Form’ link on the homepage

Step 3: If you are a new user, register your account using correct credentials

Step 4: After successful registration, fill in your UGC NET or CSIR NET December 2019 application form

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents and pay the fees online and submit

Step 6: Download the filled application and keep it for future reference.

UGC NET is held in 81 subjects for five days, while CSIR NET is held in 5 subjects and is conducted in a single day. NTA would declare the results of both the exams by December 31.

