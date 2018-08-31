English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UGC NET December 2018 Notification Out at nta.ac.in, Application Process Begins Tomorrow
NTA is scheduled to commence the application process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 from tomorrow, 1st September 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
UGC NET December 2018 notification has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website - nta.ac.in.
NTA is scheduled to commence the application process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 from tomorrow, 1st September 2018, and candidates aspiring to qualify for Assistant Professor (only) or Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor (both) must apply online on or before the end of the month, 30th September 2018.
‘The NTA will conduct the next UGC-NET for ‘only Assistant Professor’ or for ‘both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ between 9th to 23rd December, 2018’ read the official notification that can be accessed at the url mentioned below:
https://www.nta.ac.in/Download/NTA-UGC-NET.pdf
UGC NET December 2018 will comprise of two papers which will be organized in two shifts on the exam days by NTA as per the schedule below:
Paper I – 100 Marks – 50 Questions – 1 Hour
First Shift – 9:30am to 10:30am
Second Shift – 2pm to 3pm
Paper II – 200 Marks – 100 Questions – 2 Hours
First Shift – 11am to 1pm
Second Shift – 3:30pm to 5:30pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Detailed Information Bulletin tomorrow for UGC NET 2018 on its official websites - nta.ac.in and ntanet.nic.in. Stay Tuned!
