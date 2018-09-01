UGC–NET December 2018 Registration Begins at ntanet.nic.in, Download Information Bulletin and Register Before 30th Sept 2018

UGC–NET December 2018 Registration has begun on the official website of National Test Agency - ntanet.nic.in.NTA has also released the detailed Information Bulletin for UGC-NET December 2018 examination which is scheduled to be held on between 9th to 23rd December 2018 for candidates aspiring to qualify for Assistant Professor (only) or Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor (both).Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and must apply online on or before the end of the month, 30th September 2018, 11:50pm.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ntanet.nic.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Fill Application Form’ given at the bottom of the homepageStep 3 – Click on Sign in with Google, Continue with Facebook or Mobile LoginStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceThe Sign in with Google and Facebook process takes time, while the Mobile Login is quick and as soon as you enter your mobile phone number, you’ll receive an OTP on your mobile number. From there you can continue.The application fee can be paid from 1st September to 1st October, via Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking upto 11.50 pm or through e-challan upto bank hours.NTA has also released the detailed Information Bulletin that carries complete details about the UGC NET December 2018 exam. Candidates can download the same from the url given below: