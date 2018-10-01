UGC NET- December 2018 Registration Over, What’s Next?

UGC NET December 2018 Registration Window was closed on Sunday 30th September 2018, 11:50PM and candidates who have successfully registered within this timeline will be able to pay application fee and upload scanned images till 11:50PM tonight i.e. 1st October 2018.The National Eligibility Test to qualify candidates for Assistant Professors only and for award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both was previously conducted by the CBSE, however from December2018 onwards it will be organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam will be held from December 9th to 23rd in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with 2 marks for every correct answer and no negative marking.Those who register, will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of NTA (http://nta.ac.in/), November 19th onwards and the results are expected to be declared by January 10th, 2019.The exam can be taken in both Hindi and English medium.The December 2018 session will have only 2 papers.Paper I will comprise of 50 questions carrying 2 marks each (total 100 marks) and all questions must be attempted by the candidate in a duration of 1 hour. It will be held from 9.30am to 10.30am.Paper I will comprise of questions so as to test the candidates’ teaching aptitude, research aptitude, comprehension skills, communication skills, reasoning and math, logical reasoning, data interpretation, information and communication technology, people and environment & the higher education system including polity, governance and administration.Paper II on the other hand will have 100 multiple choice questions, carrying 2 marks each. The candidates will have 2 hours to attempt all questions and it will be held from 11.00am to 1.00pm.Paper II will test the candidates on the subject chosen by them.Now moving on to the preparation, since Paper I consists of reasoning and aptitude part try to make a time table or a study routine where you are studying for both Paper I and II on a daily basis. You must cover Paper II syllabus every day to consolidate as much knowledge as you can for your subject.The first step of your preparation for not just this exam but any exam should be to go through the syllabus first, followed by a run through the previous year question papers to analyze and figure out the important topics and most important topics.Unless you’re short of time, do not ignore those sections that haven’t been asked much yet find a mention in the syllabus.You can either prepare a list of these topics priority wise or simply pick a topic of interest and complete it and then move on to the next one.For paper I, your focus should be on the shortcuts, formulae and various tricks to solve reasoning questions in less time. The best way to go about studying a topic would be first to study the concept completely and after that solve a few questions related to that topic to gauge how much you’ve understood and grasped. Along with this, do not miss on solving previous years’ question papers.There are a plethora of books available in the market for the same however, do internet research or ask your peers who have cleared the exam or your teachers for the best books and only refer the authoritative sources.Solve as many mock tests, especially a few weeks before the final exam with special emphasis on time management.Preparation for Paper II should start with having a look at the syllabus and deciding how much time to allot to which topic so as to complete the huge syllabus in a timely manner. Also, analyze the Previous years’ question papers to get a hang of the important topics and the way questions are put.For paper II you can either take coaching or do self study depending upon how comfortable you are with the subject you’ve chosen. The same strategy has to be followed for Paper II as well i.e. study a topic completely then go for questions based on that topic.Prepare notes for the topics that will help you revise quickly later on. If you’re short on time make notes in the books itself or use highlighting or underlining however only mark the most important points and facts.It’s prominent to mention here that while going through the Previous Year question papers of Paper II specially look for the analytical or indirect questions where instead of a direct concept based question, a case scenario or case study has been given, and study those topics accordingly.Try to limit your resources rather than becoming a connoisseur of study material. Stick to legit UGC books, some good coaching or teacher’s notes and solve previous year question papers as well as model tests on the subject.1. Create a study schedule or routine and fix targets for yourself so as to complete the vast syllabus in the limited amount of time. Set realistic goals and make sure you revise all that you study on a daily basis.2. Do not ignore internet resources, there are various good platforms like Unacademy and various videos on YouTube from educators that can help you in understanding a concept easily and in a better way. Do not ignore or leave out anything mentioned in the syllabus unless absolutely short on time. Watching videos of teachers online sometimes has good giveaways on tricks and shortcuts too which can help you with reasoning questions and the like.3. Focus on time management.4. Practice makes a man perfect, so practice as much as you can & once you have completed your entire syllabus go for full length mock tests, both online and offline and then analyze your wrong questions and un-attempted ones to demarcate your weak areas.5. Last but not the least, nothing is impossible and trust yourself- YOU CAN DO IT!!Good Luck!!