UGC NET December 2019 Admit Card Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Download via direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released UGC NET Admit Card 2019, UGC-NET December Admit Card for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on November 10. The NTA NET Admit Card 2019, NET Admit Card 2019 was published by National Testing Agency at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have filled up the application for the upcoming examination are advised to visit the official website to download the admit card. The NTA will conduct the next UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between 02 and 06 December 2019.

Candidates can also download the admit cards via direct link

According to the official notification issued by NTA, "The candidates (who have paid the fees as on the last date 08.11.2019) can download their Admit Cards from UGC-NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in w.e.f. 10.11.2019 (Sunday). The candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC-NET December 2019 using their Application Number and Password."

The National Testing Agency will be the National Eligibility Test in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

UGC NET December Admit Card 2019: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for NTA NET 2019 Admit Card Download

Step 3: Enter Application Number and Password, Security Pin

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your NTA UGC NET 2019 December Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your admit card and keep a printout for future use

Candidate may please note that Admit Card will not be sent by post. After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check all the details, including examination date, exam center, reporting time and exam shift.

Further, Candidates are advised to preserve their Admit Card in good condition for future

reference.

