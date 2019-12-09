UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key Likely to Released Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency is expected to release UGC NET Answer key 2019 for December examination soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Representative image.
UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key | The National Testing Agency is expected to release NTA NET Answer key 2019 for December examination soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key will be published by the National Testing Agency on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency has concluded the week-long NTA NET 2019 December examination on December 6. The NTA UGC NET December 2019 examination has started on December 2. Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, will be able to check NTA NET December 2019 answer key once released on the official website.
UGC NET December Answer Key 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Look for UGC NET December Answer Key 2019 and click on it
Step 3: A new window will open, look for your subject and click on it
Step 4: Download NTA NET Answer Key 2019 and keep a printout for future use.
Candidates will be able to raise objection in case of any confusion after cross-checking their answers with the NET December Answer Key 2019
On behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Both, in Indian Universities and Colleges. Till June 2018, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of spread across the country. Since Dec 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Removes FUP on Calls to Other Networks, And This is How The New Packs Look
- Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
- Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil Gets Sara Ali Khan Grooving, Watch Video
- People Are Coming Up With Their Own 'Duct-Tape Art' After Banana In Art Basel Sells For Rs 85 Lakh
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders