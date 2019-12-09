UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key Likely to Released Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key | The National Testing Agency is expected to release NTA NET Answer key 2019 for December examination soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA UGC NET December 2019 Answer Key will be published by the National Testing Agency on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency has concluded the week-long NTA NET 2019 December examination on December 6. The NTA UGC NET December 2019 examination has started on December 2. Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, will be able to check NTA NET December 2019 answer key once released on the official website.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for UGC NET December Answer Key 2019 and click on it

Step 3: A new window will open, look for your subject and click on it

Step 4: Download NTA NET Answer Key 2019 and keep a printout for future use.

Candidates will be able to raise objection in case of any confusion after cross-checking their answers with the NET December Answer Key 2019

On behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Both, in Indian Universities and Colleges. Till June 2018, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of spread across the country. Since Dec 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

