English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UGC NET July 2018: Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet Out at cbsenet.nic.in. How to Download
UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet have made made available by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website at cbsenet.nic.in.
A screen grab of the official website of UGC.
UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet have also been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet have made made available by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website – cbsenet.nic.in.
CBSE had just released the UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers this morning, and now it has released the Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheets for UGC NET July 2018 examinations conducted on 8th July and 22nd July 2018, earlier this month. Candidates awaiting the same can follow the instructions below to download their UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet now:
Steps to download UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Answer Key and Recorded Response Challenge’ tab given on the footer
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, Security pin and click on Login
Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and your Recorded Response Sheet
Step 5 – Raise objection (if Required), pay the Objection fee – Rs.1000/challenge
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/KeyChallange/Login.aspx
The UGC NET July 2018 Question papers can be downloaded from the below mentioned url:
http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/ViewQuesPaper.aspx
Also Watch
CBSE had just released the UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers this morning, and now it has released the Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheets for UGC NET July 2018 examinations conducted on 8th July and 22nd July 2018, earlier this month. Candidates awaiting the same can follow the instructions below to download their UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet now:
Steps to download UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Answer Key and Recorded Response Challenge’ tab given on the footer
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, Security pin and click on Login
Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and your Recorded Response Sheet
Step 5 – Raise objection (if Required), pay the Objection fee – Rs.1000/challenge
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/KeyChallange/Login.aspx
The UGC NET July 2018 Question papers can be downloaded from the below mentioned url:
http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/ViewQuesPaper.aspx
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at a 'Fake' Report Claiming He & Wife Aishwarya Had a Fight
- DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Wears a $100000 Watch and Might Steal your Heart Too
- Qualcomm Has Solved The Biggest Problem For 5G Smartphones
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Divine in a White Saree; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...