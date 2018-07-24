GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UGC NET July 2018: Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet Out at cbsenet.nic.in. How to Download

UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet have made made available by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website at cbsenet.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
UGC NET July 2018: Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet Out at cbsenet.nic.in. How to Download
A screen grab of the official website of UGC.
UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet have also been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet have made made available by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website – cbsenet.nic.in.

CBSE had just released the UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers this morning, and now it has released the Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheets for UGC NET July 2018 examinations conducted on 8th July and 22nd July 2018, earlier this month. Candidates awaiting the same can follow the instructions below to download their UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet now:

Steps to download UGC NET July 2018 Answer Keys, Recorded Response Sheet?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Answer Key and Recorded Response Challenge’ tab given on the footer
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, Security pin and click on Login
Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and your Recorded Response Sheet
Step 5 – Raise objection (if Required), pay the Objection fee – Rs.1000/challenge
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/KeyChallange/Login.aspx

The UGC NET July 2018 Question papers can be downloaded from the below mentioned url:
http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/ViewQuesPaper.aspx

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
