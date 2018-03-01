UGC NET July 2018 Notification Released at cbsenet.nic.in; Application Process to Begin on March 6

UGC NET July 2018 Notification has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website - cbsenet.nic.in. As per the Information Bulletin, the application process for the UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 is set to begin on 6th March 2018, next week on the official website, and the last date to apply online is 5th April 2018. However, candidates who successfully register before the deadline will be able to pay the application fee till 6th April 2018.UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor is scheduled to be organized on Sunday, 8th July 2018 at 91 cities across the country. Candidates can choose from 84 subjects to appear for the UGC National Eligibility Test 2018.As per the latest changes introduced for the UGC NET 2018, the upper age limit for Junior Research Fellow has been extended by two years from 28 years to 30 years now. The age-relaxation rules for reserved categories for JRF and no upper age-limit for Assistant Professor remain same.Also, the UGC NET 2018 exam will comprise of 2 Papers only wherein Paper 1 will check the teaching/research aptitude of the candidates and will include 50 Objective Type Questions carrying 100 marks based on reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness; and Paper 2 will check the proficiency and mastery of the candidates in their chosen subject and will comprise of 100 Objective Type Questions carrying 200 marks.Candidates can read through the official notification at the url mentioned below:https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=76&iii=YOnline Application Process Begins – 6th March 2018Online Application Process Ends – 5th April 2018Last date to Submit fee through Online Generated Bank challan at any branch of Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank, or via credit/debit card – 6th April 2018Correction of Application Form – 25th April 2018 to 1st May 2018UGC NET 2018 Examination Date – 8th July 2018