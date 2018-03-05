GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UGC NET July 2018 Online Registration Begins on 6th March; 4 Things You’ll Need

CBSE will conduct the UGC NET July 2018 examination on 8th July 2018 for 84 different subjects across the country. Candidates who have been looking forward to apply for the same must keep a tab on the official website and apply online on or before 5th April 2018.

Updated:March 5, 2018, 8:30 PM IST
UGC NET July 2018 Online Registration Process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 6th March 2018, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website for National Eligibility Test 2018 to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor, both, or eligibility for Assistant Professor only.

The official website is expected to be slow due to huge traffic when thousands of candidates applying online at the same time, therefore interested candidates must keep the following documents handy for a hassle-free online application experience.

1. Passport-size photograph of minimum 4kb to 40kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 4.5cm (height).
2. Scanned Signature of minimum 4kb to 30kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 1.5cm (height).
3. Debit Card/Credit Card to pay the fee online or generate an e-challan (payable at Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank).
4. All certificates and important documents

CBSE UGC NET July 2018 – Important Dates
Online Application Process Begins – 6th March 2018
Online Application Process Ends – 5th April 2018
Last date to Submit fee – 6th April 2018
Correction of Application Form – 25th April 2018 to 1st May 2018
UGC NET 2018 Examination Date – 8th July 2018
Candidates can read the Information Bulletin at the url mentioned below:
https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=76&iii=Y
