UGC NET July 2018 Online Registration Begins on 6th March; 4 Things You’ll Need

UGC NET July 2018 Online Registration Process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 6th March 2018, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website for National Eligibility Test 2018 to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor, both, or eligibility for Assistant Professor only.CBSE will conduct the UGC NET July 2018 examination on 8th July 2018 for 84 different subjects across the country. Candidates who have been looking forward to apply for the same must keep a tab on the official website and apply online on or before 5th April 2018.The official website is expected to be slow due to huge traffic when thousands of candidates applying online at the same time, therefore interested candidates must keep the following documents handy for a hassle-free online application experience.1. Passport-size photograph of minimum 4kb to 40kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 4.5cm (height).2. Scanned Signature of minimum 4kb to 30kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 1.5cm (height).3. Debit Card/Credit Card to pay the fee online or generate an e-challan (payable at Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank).4. All certificates and important documents– 6th March 2018– 5th April 2018– 6th April 2018– 25th April 2018 to 1st May 2018Candidates can read the Information Bulletin at the url mentioned below: