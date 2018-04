UGC NET July 2018 Registration Closing on 5th April 2018, Know the New Rules, Important Dates and Application Process

UGC NET July 2018 Registration Process is closing on Thursday, 5th April 2018, this week. CBSE – the organising body for UGC National Eligibility Test had initiated the application process earlier in March, last month; after a few new rules were introduced for the 8th July 2018 UGC NET examination.Candidates who have registered successfully or are planning to register in the next 2 days must know the changes that will be implemented from UGC NET July 2018 examination:1. UGC NET July 2018 exam will comprise of 2 Papers only instead of 3 Papers.2. Paper 1 is aimed to test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidates and will include 50 Objective Type Questions carrying 100 marks based on reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt Paper 1 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.3. Paper 2 is aimed to test the proficiency and mastery of the candidates in their chosen subject and will comprise of 100 Objective Type Questions carrying 200 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours to attempt 11 AM to 1 PM.4. Negative Marking is not applicable for wrong answers.5. The upper age limit for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) has been extended by two years from 28 years to 30 years now.6. The age-relaxation rules for reserved categories for JRF and no upper age-limit for Assistant Professor remain unchanged.7. CBSE UGC NET 2018 Answer Key is expected to be released in the fourth week of August 2018 and candidates will be able to make representations by paying Rs.1000 per objection.Online Application Process Begins – 6th March 2018Online Application Process Ends – 5th April 2018Last date to Submit fee – 6th April 2018Correction of Application Form – 25th April 2018 to 1st May 2018UGC NET 2018 Examination Date – 8th July 2018Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply For – NET July 2018’ given at the end of the pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply for July – 2018’Step 4 – Fill the Application Form, upload Scanned Photo & Signature, pay the Examination Fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/Online/Instruction.aspx General Category Candidates - ₹1000,OBC Candidates - ₹500,SC / ST / Person with Disabilities (PwD) Candidates - ₹2501. Passport-size photograph of minimum 4kb to 40kb in JPG format - 3.5cm (width) x 4.5cm (height).2. Scanned Signature of minimum 4kb to 30kb in JPG format - 3.5cm (width) x 1.5cm (height).3. Debit Card/Credit Card to pay the fee online or generate an e-challan (payable at Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank).4. All academic certificates and important documents including Aadhaar Card or Aadhaar Enrollment number.CBSE UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor is scheduled to be organised on Sunday, 8th July 2018 at 91 cities across the country. Candidates can choose from 84 subjects to appear for the CBSE UGC NET 2018 Exam.