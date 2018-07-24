GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UGC NET July 2018: Question Papers Out at cbsenet.nic.in, Answer Keys Likely to be Released Soon

The UGC NET July 2018 hallmarked change in the exam pattern wherein instead of 3 Papers, candidates had to attempt only 2 Papers.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2018, 2:37 PM IST
Screenshot taken from the official website http://cbsenet.nic.in.
UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website - cbsenet.nic.in. CBSE had organized the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2018 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Eligibility for Assistant Professor on Sunday, 8th July, earlier this month in 91 cities across the country; and had taken the re-exam on 22nd July 2018 for the Allahabad centre only. Candidates who had appeared for UGC NET July 2018 examinations can follow the instructions below and download the Question Papers now:

Procedure to download UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Under ‘Current Events’ tab, click on Question Papers July 2018
Step 3 – Select Exam Name & Question Paper
Step 4 – Click on the Paper and Set you wish to download
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save

Direct Link- http://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/ViewQuesPaper.aspx
CBSE is expected to release the UGC NET July 2018 Provisional Answer Keys soon, after which objections will be invited from the candidates based on which the Final Answer Keys as well as UGC NET July 2018 Result will be declared by the CBSE.

The UGC NET July 2018 hallmarked change in the exam pattern wherein instead of 3 Papers, candidates had to attempt only 2 Papers. It is noteworthy here that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will take over CBSE for conducting UGC NET Examination from December 2018 onwards. The examination will be organized in fully Computer-Based Mode and will be organized over a span of 10 days in various shifts on each day.

