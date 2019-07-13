UGC NET Result 2019 Released at ntanet.nic.in. When and How to Check

UGC NET Result 2019 | The National Testing Agency announced UGC NET result 2019 on July 12. The NET result released by the National Testing Agency on its official website ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can check their NET 2019 result on the website. The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility Test from June 20 to June 26. In total 6,81,718 candidates appeared for the UGC NET June 2019.

The examination is conducted to determine a candidate's eligibility for Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). In December 2018, the Central Board of Secondary Education handed over the exam conducting authority to NTA. The UGC NET exam conducted in December 2018 was the first NET exam conducted by NTA.

NTA NET Result 2019: Steps to check UGC NET 2019 result for June

Candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check the NET Result 2019

Step 1- Visit the homepage of National Testing Agency (NTA): ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says UGC NET Result 2019, NTA NET Result 2019, NET 2019

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Download your NTA UGC NET Result 2019, NTA NET 2019