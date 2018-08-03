English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UGC Recommends Deemed University Status for Indian Institute of Mass Communication
Last year, UGC formed a four-member committee headed by BK Kuthiala, the vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal, to analyse the proposal by the IIMC.
(File Photo: IIMC New Delhi Campus)
Loading...
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended the HRD Ministry to grant deemed university status to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).
The institute, one of the prestigious journalism schools in the country which functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, offers diploma courses in journalism, advertising and public relations.
The UGC had last year formed a four-member committee headed by BK Kuthiala, the vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal, to analyse the proposal by the IIMC.
"Based on the committee's recommendation and inspection team's feedback the UGC has recommended that the ministry should issue a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the journalism school under the 'De Novo' category. The status will enable the institute to grant degrees instead of diplomas," a senior UGC official said.
'De Novo' refers to an institution which focuses on teaching and research in emerging areas of knowledge.
The idea to grant deemed university status to the IIMC is not a new one. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had also approved the plan in 2016.
The IIMC has expanded from two campus in Delhi and Dhenkanal to six campuses across the country Jammu, Amravati, Kottayam and Aizawl over the last five years.
During a review of higher education institutes by the Niti Aayog in June, it was recommended that the IIMC be merged with either Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Media Studies or Jamia Millia Islamia's AJK Mass Communication Research Centre.
However, the institute as well as the information and broadcasting and the HRD ministries had rejected the idea.
Also Watch
The institute, one of the prestigious journalism schools in the country which functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, offers diploma courses in journalism, advertising and public relations.
The UGC had last year formed a four-member committee headed by BK Kuthiala, the vice-chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal, to analyse the proposal by the IIMC.
"Based on the committee's recommendation and inspection team's feedback the UGC has recommended that the ministry should issue a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the journalism school under the 'De Novo' category. The status will enable the institute to grant degrees instead of diplomas," a senior UGC official said.
'De Novo' refers to an institution which focuses on teaching and research in emerging areas of knowledge.
The idea to grant deemed university status to the IIMC is not a new one. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had also approved the plan in 2016.
The IIMC has expanded from two campus in Delhi and Dhenkanal to six campuses across the country Jammu, Amravati, Kottayam and Aizawl over the last five years.
During a review of higher education institutes by the Niti Aayog in June, it was recommended that the IIMC be merged with either Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Media Studies or Jamia Millia Islamia's AJK Mass Communication Research Centre.
However, the institute as well as the information and broadcasting and the HRD ministries had rejected the idea.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mulk Movie Review: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Has Its Heart in the Right Place
- Bulletproof Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Limousine by Inkas Armoured Vehicles is Priced at Rs 8 Crore
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...