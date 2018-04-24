English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UGC Releases List of 24 'Self-styled' Fake Universities, 8 in Delhi
The fake universities listed by the UGC which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) office building. Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Ahead of lakhs of students seeking admissions in colleges, the University Grants Commission on Tuesday released a list of 24 fake universities across the country.
Of the 24, at least eight are functioning in Delhi.
A notice issued by UGC read, “Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country.”
“These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees,” it further added.
The fake universities listed by the UGC which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.
Other universities which have been found as fake were located in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.
Also Watch
Of the 24, at least eight are functioning in Delhi.
A notice issued by UGC read, “Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country.”
“These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees,” it further added.
The fake universities listed by the UGC which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.
Other universities which have been found as fake were located in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
- IPL 2018: The Curious Case of Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacers & Spinners
- Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay To Welcome Their First Child
- Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45 - When The Master Spoke