UGC Releases List of 24 'Self-styled' Fake Universities, 8 in Delhi

Ahead of lakhs of students seeking admissions in colleges, the University Grants Commission on Tuesday released a list of 24 fake universities across the country.Of the 24, at least eight are functioning in Delhi.A notice issued by UGC read, “Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country.”“These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees,” it further added.The fake universities listed by the UGC which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.Other universities which have been found as fake were located in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.