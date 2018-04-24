GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UGC Releases List of 24 'Self-styled' Fake Universities, 8 in Delhi

The fake universities listed by the UGC which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

Deepa Rana | CNN-News18

Updated:April 24, 2018, 9:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UGC Releases List of 24 'Self-styled' Fake Universities, 8 in Delhi
The University Grants Commission (UGC) office building. Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Ahead of lakhs of students seeking admissions in colleges, the University Grants Commission on Tuesday released a list of 24 fake universities across the country.

Of the 24, at least eight are functioning in Delhi.

A notice issued by UGC read, “Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country.”

UGC-notice

“These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees,” it further added.

The fake universities listed by the UGC which have been found functioning in Delhi include Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

UGC list

Other universities which have been found as fake were located in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You