UGC Sanctions More Teaching Posts in Delhi University Under OBC Expansion Scheme

The Committee held a meeting with principals of 42 DU colleges on July 29 and 30 where the latter made presentations justifying the need for sanctioning the posts to which OBC teachers would be appointed.

Eram Agha | News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
UGC Sanctions More Teaching Posts in Delhi University Under OBC Expansion Scheme
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
New Delhi: An expert committee constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) approved the release of teaching posts in the second-tranche under the OBC expansion scheme to share the increasing workload of teachers in colleges affiliated with Delhi University.

The second tranche of posts was promised in 2007 for implementation of OBC reservation.

The Committee held a meeting with principals of 42 DU colleges on July 29 and 30 where the latter made presentations justifying the need for sanctioning the posts to which OBC teachers would be appointed.

A UGC official said, “The meeting concluded on the decision that we have to give second tranche teaching posts under OBC expansion scheme to the colleges affiliated to Delhi University.”

The official further added that approximately 500 Assistant Professor-level posts would be created under the scheme.

“The competent authorities are further going to study the decision of the Expert Committee and finalize the number of teaching posts college wise,” he said.

The Expert Committee has also sought details regarding the number of OBC category students, among other requirements.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had earlier expressed concerns over the non-fulfilment of posts under the expansion scheme.

The DUTA had previously written to the government that implementation of the OBC reservation was imperative to maintain standards in higher education, especially when students from deprived classes were being admitted to these colleges.

“The Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) introduced in 2015 also requires additional teachers and infrastructure for its implementation,” the letter said.

