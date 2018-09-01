English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UGC Seeks Proposals from Institutions for Extension of Vocational Courses
The UGC has made provisions for financial assistance up to Rs 1.85 crore for the first three years to each of the colleges selected for BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
Loading...
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought proposals from institutions for extension of their vocational courses and community college programmes.
"The UGC has invited proposals from those institutions which have been running Bachelor of Vocational Courses (BVoc) and community college programmes in order to consider an extension of courses being run under the said programmes," a senior UGC official said.
"Without due approval from the UGC for extension of their skill-based courses, the institutions will not be able to claim any grant for running those courses," the official added.
The commission has sought proposals latest by September 6, 2018.
The UGC has made provisions for financial assistance up to Rs 1.85 crore for the first three years to each of the colleges selected for BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).
"The UGC has invited proposals from those institutions which have been running Bachelor of Vocational Courses (BVoc) and community college programmes in order to consider an extension of courses being run under the said programmes," a senior UGC official said.
"Without due approval from the UGC for extension of their skill-based courses, the institutions will not be able to claim any grant for running those courses," the official added.
The commission has sought proposals latest by September 6, 2018.
The UGC has made provisions for financial assistance up to Rs 1.85 crore for the first three years to each of the colleges selected for BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).
- Bachelor of Vocational Courses
- BVoc
- community college programmes
- National Skill Qualification Framework
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Taimur Ali Khan Wins Hearts Yet Again, Teases the Paparazzi With His Adorable Antics; See Pics
- How to Ride a Two-Wheeler in Rain: Tips, Tricks and Techniques
- When Shah Rukh, Ranbir Danced in Drag with Madhuri; Watch Gurinder Chadha's Throwback Video
- Singer Lana Del Rey Cancels Israel Performance After Palestine Demands Cultural Boycott
- Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...