GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UGC Seeks Proposals from Institutions for Extension of Vocational Courses

The UGC has made provisions for financial assistance up to Rs 1.85 crore for the first three years to each of the colleges selected for BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2018, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UGC Seeks Proposals from Institutions for Extension of Vocational Courses
The University Grants Commission (UGC)
Loading...
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought proposals from institutions for extension of their vocational courses and community college programmes.

"The UGC has invited proposals from those institutions which have been running Bachelor of Vocational Courses (BVoc) and community college programmes in order to consider an extension of courses being run under the said programmes," a senior UGC official said.

"Without due approval from the UGC for extension of their skill-based courses, the institutions will not be able to claim any grant for running those courses," the official added.

The commission has sought proposals latest by September 6, 2018.

The UGC has made provisions for financial assistance up to Rs 1.85 crore for the first three years to each of the colleges selected for BVoc programmes under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 15
    gold
  • 24
    SILVER
  • 29
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 68
Loading...