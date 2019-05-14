UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission in Institutions in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students against taking admission in unapproved institutions in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)."Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The educational institutions including universities, medical colleges, technical institutions situated in PoJK are neither established by the Indian government nor recognised by statutory authorities including UGC, AICTE and Medical Council of India," UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in an advisory."The students are therefore cautioned and advised against taking admission in college, university or technical institution in any territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan, including the so called AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) and Gilgit Baltistan which are currently not recognised in India," he added.Pakistan occupied Kashmir is that part of Jammu & Kashmir state of India which Pakistan had invaded in 1947. It has been divided into two parts called Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.