1-min read

UGVCL Gujarat Recruitment 2018: 253 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts, Apply Before August 10

UGVCL Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 253 vacancies for the posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). Check notification on the official website of Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Gujarat - ugvcl.com.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 24, 2018, 11:24 PM IST
UGVCL Gujarat Recruitment 2018: 253 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts, Apply Before August 10
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
UGVCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 253 vacancies for the posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) has begun on the official website of Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Gujarat - ugvcl.com. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 10th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for UGVCL Recruitment 2018 for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Post?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ugvcl.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link ‘Apply Online for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant)’
Step 4 – a PDF file display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details

Direct Link - http://www.ugvcl.com/jobs/index.htm

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category- Rs.250

UGVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant): 253

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess full time Graduation degree from a recognized University duly approved by UGC/ AICTE in any discipline.

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.ugvcl.com/jobs/index.htm

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

