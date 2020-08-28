UGVCL Invites Application for 56 Vacancies of Graduate Apprentice; Last Date September 15

The Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) has released a notification for 56 vacancies of Graduate Apprentice under Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) scheme. They will be hired on a contract of one year.

Shortlisted candidates will get a stipend of Rs 9,000 per month. However, they will not be eligible for travel allowance or dearness allowance and boarding expenses. The company will also not provide financial assistance for transportation.

Those interested may send their filled application form along with the required documents “to The Additional General Manager (HR), Corporate Office, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Visnagar Road, Mehsana-384001 by Registered post/Registered Courier/speed post.” They are required to mention on the envelop of the application, “Application for Engagement of Graduate Apprentice under BOAT Scheme”.

The last date to submit an application is September 15.

http://www.ugvcl.com/jobs/Detailed%20Advertisement%20for%20Apprentieceship.28.08.2020.pdf

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply must have passed B.E or B.Tech in Electrical Engineering between the year 2018 and 2020 with minimum 55 per cent marks.

Those belonging to the general category should not be more than 28 years. However, there is relaxation of five years for candidates from reserved category.

Candidates who have completed Master’s degree or have undertaken any previous training as part of the apprenticeship programme are not eligible for Graduate Apprentice. Those who have any work experience of one year or more after the completion of graduation are also not allowed to apply for the apprentice.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks scored in the interview and verification of original documents. If two applicants have the same marks, the one with higher age would be considered.