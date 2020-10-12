UIDAI Releases Aadhaar PVC Card; Check Here for Charges, Features and How to Apply

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that individuals can now order their Aadhaar printed in a PVC card form. The authority will charge a nominal fee for the service. The pocket-sized card is easy to carry, more durable and comes with a host of security features.

“Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline,” UIDAI said in a tweet.

#AadhaarInYourWalletLoaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline. To order your Aadhaar PVC online, click https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX pic.twitter.com/79gfxaUga7 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 12, 2020

Who can get Aadhaar PVC Card?

Any individual having an Aadhaar number can apply for the PVC card. “Order Aadhaar Card” is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC cards by paying nominal charges. "Residents who do not have registered mobile numbers can also order using non-Registered or alternate mobile number,” says UIDAI on its website. Click here for official notice

What are the security features of the Aadhaar PVC card?

The card comes with security features like secure QR code, Micro Text, Hologram, Ghost Image, Issue Date and Print Date, Guilloche Pattern and Embossed Aadhaar logo.

How to order Aadhaar PVC Card

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website: www.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' in the 'My Aadhaar' section

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number/16-digit virtual ID or 28-digit Enrolment ID

Step 4: Enter the security code. Individuals can opt for non-registered mobile numbers

Step 5: Click on 'Send OTP'. A one-time password will be sent on your registered mobile number or the alternate/number mentioned

Step 6: Enter the OTP. Check the 'Terms and Conditions'. Click on the Submit button

Step 7: Check the preview of the Aadhaar card for verification (only in case of registered mobile numbers)

Step 8: Click on the 'Make Payment' button. You will be redirected to the payment gateway

Step 9: Make the payment using credit/debit card, Net banking or UPI

Step 10: On successful payment, a receipt will be generated. A 28-digit Service Request Number (SRN) will also be sent to the mobile number via SMS.

Aadhaar PVC card will be delivered by Speed Post

Charges for Aadhaar PVC card

Individuals will have to pay Rs 50 for getting their Aadhaar PVC card.