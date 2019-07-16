Anusuiya Uikey, BB Harichandan Appointed Governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh
Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. (File photo)
New Delhi: BJP leaders Anusuiya Uikey and Biswa Bhusan Harichandan were appointed Tuesday as governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh respectively.
A communique was issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan after President Ram Nath Kovind cleared their files for the gubernatorial post.
Harichandan, who is a BJP leader from Odisha, replaces ESL Narasimhan, who was the governor of Andhra Pradesh for the last one decade. Uikey is a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh.
The post of Chhattisgarh governor was under the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.
With the appointment of Harichandan, two Telugu states have got separate Governors. Harichandan was elected to the assembly five times; thrice on the BJP ticket and one each from Janatha and Jana Dal Parties.
(with inputs from Ramana Kumar PV)
