Ujiarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Ujiarpur (उजियारपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Ujiarpur is part of 22. Ujiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,93,212 eligible electors, of which 1,56,111 were male, 1,36,724 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ujiarpur in 2020 is =CP136/CM136*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,65,561 eligible electors, of which 1,42,248 were male, 1,23,308 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,966 eligible electors, of which 1,20,397 were male, 1,06,569 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ujiarpur in 2015 was 314. In 2010, there were 256.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Alok Kumar Mehta of RJD won in this seat by defeating Kumar Anant of BLSP by a margin of 47,460 votes which was 29.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 52.24% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Durga Prasad Singh of RJD won in this seat defeating Ram Lakhan Mahto of JDU by a margin of 13,031 votes which was 9.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 32.71% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 134. Ujiarpur Assembly segment of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Nityanand Rai won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Ujiarpur are: Abhay Kumar Singh (LJP), Kumar Anant (RLSP), Ranvijay Sahu (RJD), Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad (JDU), Amar Kumar Jha (JNP), Md. Irshad (BGMP), Umashankar Thakur (PP), Gautam Kumar (RJJP), Dilip Kumar Ray (JDS), Navin Sah (AAM), Manish Kumar (SHS), Ram Pravesh Sahni (RTMGP), Rameshwar Ray (LJPS), Rashmani Kumar Ray (RJPS), Suryanarayan Sahni (JAPL), Jay Krishn Ray (IND), Pranav Kumar (IND), Fulendra Thakur (IND), Manish Kumar Mishra (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.01%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.61%, while it was 57.63% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 295 polling stations in 134. Ujiarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 252. In 2010 there were 225 polling stations.

Extent:

134. Ujiarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Ujiarpur; Gram Panchayats Sultanpur Ghataho, Chakbahauddin, Mokhtiyarpur Salkhani, Panr, Harishankarpur, Kewanta, Nagargama, Pagra, Nawada, Basariya and Dalsinghsarai (Notified Area) of Dalsinghsarai Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Ujiarpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Ujiarpur is 218.33 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ujiarpur is: 25°44'34.8"N 85°49'35.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ujiarpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.