Ujjain Asks Dalits to Inform Administration Before Weddings, Backtracks After Furore

Faced with severe criticism from Dalit organisations, the district administration in Ujjain has quashed an order asking Dalits to 'intimate the administration' a few days in advance about weddings in the community.The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mahidpur, Jagdish Gome, had recently issued an order asking Dalit families to intimate the police in case of a marriage function or 'baraat' procession in the area. The officer had also instructed the panchayat secretary of the village to spread the information.The SDM based his apprehensions behind this order on the recent incident in which a groom was forced to get off his horse and was beaten up by villagers during his marriage procession in Naag Guradia village, Mahidpur in April.The order, however, did not go down well with the Dalits and other backward communities.As opposition gathered steam, newly appointed collector, Manish Singh, revoked the contentious order.However, sources in Ujjain, claimed that it was a concern from ex-collector Sanket Bhondwe, who had sought suggestions over the Naag Guradia incident that led to the SDM issuing the controversial order.Commenting on the controversy, BJP spokesperson Rajpal Sisodia, claimed that the administration only aimed at maintaining social harmony during marriages in Dalit families. He said that he had a word with the Ujjain collector Manish Singh who later quashed the order in view of the protests that followed. Sisodia blamed the Congress for fuelling social feuds.Retaliating to the BJP's allegations, Youth Congress President Kunal Chaudhary shifted the onus of on BJP of fomenting hatred and destroying the social fabric of the country.​