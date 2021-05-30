Ujjain Civic Body Pushes for Covid Vaccination Among Its Employees, Says No Vaccine, No Salary

In a bid to facilitate Covid vaccination, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation today issued an order saying no salaries will be paid to those of its employees who haven’t got their Covid vaccine shots.

This move comes as India struggles to vaccinate its population due to vaccine paucity or the reluctant attitude on the part of some people.

Deliberating on the issue, Ujjain Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal told NDTV that because municipal officers are highly exposed and may become the medium of infection, the state and central governments had, in the second phase, including the municipal workers in the frontline segment, ordering their vaccination.

Though this dictum goes against the Central government’s stance that inoculation against the pandemic is voluntary, it is being implemented to ensure that if any untoward incident happens, their families are safe, Sighal added.

However, despite such measures, it was found out that only 70 percent of the corporation’s 1,600 employees have received their shots till now.

Municipal workers are those who have to work in close proximity with the public, often venturing even in crowded areas which makes their vaccination essential even though it is not compulsory.

Meanwhile, India recorded less than 2 lakh Covid cases for the third consecutive day with 1.65 lakh fresh infections, taking the overall case count to 2.78 crores. The positivity rate remained below 10 percent for the sixth straight day amid a battle against the second wave.

The central government on Saturday said that the production of anti-viral drug Remdesivir , used in the treatment of Covid patients has been ramped up 10 times from 33,000 vials per day on April 11 to 3.5 lakh vials every day. The government aims to vaccinate the entire country by the end of this year.

