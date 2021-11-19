Ujjain Cyber Hacking: Jail Officials got Phone Numbers of IPS, Judges Hacked, Says Inmate

There’s a new development in the Ujjain cyber hacking case. A video of a prisoner, hacker Amar, lodged in a Madhya Pradesh jail, is going viral on social media. In the clip, which News18 hasn’t independently verified, Amar is directly accusing jail officials of hacking the mobile phones of several people, including IPS officers and judges. The prisoner also claims that officials earned crores through cyber hacking from the Ujjain jail.

In the video, Amar is claiming that the officials of the jail asked him to make websites. He referred to Santosh Ladiya, the former deputy superintendent of the jail, as the mastermind of cyber hacking. Amar claimed that he was doing cyber hacking on the commands of Santosh while being in jail. The hacker is also showing the documents to the office through video calling. Besides, he’s also confirming the email ids, website, and YouTube channel he made following the orders of jail officials.

Previously, following the revelations in the case, an SIT of MP state cyber cell initiated its probe into the matter. The cyber cell has also questioned central jail deputy superintendent Santosh Ladiya, assistant jail superintendent Suresh Kumar Goel, and Sentinel Dharmendsra Namdev separately.

Maharashtra’s resident Amar Agarwal is currently locked up in the Bhopal central jail, where he was shifted from Ujjain Central Jail after court’s orders. He wrote a letter to Bhopal Jail Administration wherein he claimed that officials in Ujjain Jail made him do the digital fraud.

He further claimed that phones of many big IPS and judges were also hacked. Besides, he was also pressured to load software malware which is meant for harming the computer. He was also made to do digital fraud through credit cards.

