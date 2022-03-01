Ujjain in MP Creates Guinness Record by Lighting 11.71 Lakh Clay Lamps in 10 Minutes

Known as the ‘Land of Mahakal, the temple town of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh created a Guinness record by lighting 11.71 lakh clay lamps (diyas), as part of the ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam Mahotsava’ on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday.

A five-member delegation of Guinness Book of World Records saw the mammoth effort and offered the record certificate to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Five drone cameras were deployed at the site.

Chouhan, accompanied by wife Sadhna Singh, started the effort by lighting 11 diyas and soon after, thousands of volunteers undertook the effort.

The Mahakal temple saw 51,000 lamps being lit on the premises and over two lakh devotees offered prayers on Tuesday. An officer involved in the event said that it was a part of the zero waste programme. The clay from the lamps will be used to prepare idols, while the oil left in the lamps will be offered to gaushalas. The plastic used for the I-cards will be used to make chairs and other items for public gardens.

“It is as part of the recycle and reuse concept,” the officer said.

As many as 14,000 volunteers were deployed for the event. The devotees started lining up at the temple from 2am and administration ensured that nobody had to wait for darshan for over 45 minutes. The entire city saw fireworks as soon as the record was made.

Earlier on November 3, the Uttar Pradesh government had created a record by lighting over nine lakh diyas along the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya.

