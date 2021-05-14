Ujjain Man Turns Private Car into Ambulance, Buys 25 Oxygen Cylinders to Help Covid Patients

At a time when service providers are minting money from Covid-19 positive and other patients, there are people who are shelling out money from their own pockets for the welfare of others.

Tanveer Memon is one such example. An automobile dealer by profession, he has converted his private car into an ambulance for Covid-19 patients in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. The ambulance is equipped with an oxygen cylinder, masks, sanitisers and basic medicines. Memon has also bought 25 oxygen cylinders for the patients.

Memon was saddened when his friend told him that someone from Ujjain was made to pay Rs 7,000 for ferrying a patient to Indore, barely 55km from the temple town. Memon partnered with friend Imran to turn his private car into an ambulance and started ferrying patients after circulating contact numbers on social media.

In no time, the man started getting close to a dozen calls from patients’ families for routine check-ups, CT scans, and other medical needs. The ambulance remains available from 6am to 11pm.

Memon personally drives his car when the driver is not available. His two friends Firoz Khan and driver Bhagwan Bhai also help him. One of Memon’s friends helped him in modifying the car into the ambulance. Memon is bearing the expenses of the ambulance that includes fuel, oxygen refills , and driver’s salary.

“Covid-19 patients and their families are already distressed and those who come forward to help them leave no chance to mint money from them. I urge everyone to spare these distressed souls,” said Memon.

My Ammi (mother) inspired me for this service saying one should be ready to stand with those in trouble, added Memon. He is now being called an ‘oxygen man’ for the selfless services he provides to needy patients.

(Inputs Anand Nigam)

