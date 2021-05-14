'Ujjain MP's Staff Vaccinated in Office': Locals Allege Special Treatment as They 'Struggle' to Get Slots

As people belonging to the 18-44 age group struggle to get slots for vaccination in several states across the country, locals in Ujjain ditrict of Madhya Pradesh have alleged that staff members of a BJP MP were administered vaccines at the leader’s office. The matter purportedly caught people’s attention as pictures of staffers receiving the jab at BJP MP Anil Firojiya’s Sethi Nagar office made way to social media on Friday.

The locals alleged that the health team visited the MP’s office twice on Friday to administer vaccine to 14 staffers.

Taking the opportunity to hit out the BJP leader, Congress MLA from Tarana, Mahesh Parmar, accused the parliamentarian of snatching the rights of commoners. “We were alleging that the MP was behind anomalies in Remdesivir injections and hospital beds and he has proven this today," he said.

The locals had learnt about the “private" vaccination drive when the staffers uploaded pictures of their vaccination on social media, which were later deleted as they faced the ire and criticism of the locals. “Commoners are struggling for vaccine slots and MP’s staff and supporters are getting vaccines at home," said one person.

Responding to the controversy, Firojiya told News18, “The staff goes to colonies for distributing food. Who will be responsible if anyone dies? This is why I arranged for their vaccination."

(Inputs from Anand Nigam Ujjain)

