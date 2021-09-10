Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple Employee Rigs UPI QR Code to Swindle Donations

An employee of the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has been accused of diverting donations to his bank account by putting his UPI-linked mobile number below the QR code. The QR code was put up for devotees to donate to the temple, but the employee in question allegedly planted his mobile number to swindle the funds. Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh has taken cognizance of the case and directed Mahakal Temple Management Committee’s administrator Saujan Singh Rawat to investigate the matter.

MTMC had started the facility of online payment for laddu prasad, early darshan and VIP darshan at the temple. The option of digital payment for donations was a recent one but has already raised controversy for the temple authorities.

Vipin Aron, an employee in the accounts department of MTMC, allegedly tweaked the QR code at the temple’s office. He also shared the QR code and his mobile number on Whatsapp status for donations. However, it is yet to be ascertained how much money, if any, has gone to his bank account.

Collector Ashish Singh got his hands on Vipin’s bank statement of one month, but nothing suspicious has been found yet. However, the bank statement for the entire year is required before reaching any conclusion. The Collector said they will ensure that the guilty do not go unpunished.

Vipin, though, defended himself saying the QR code, which came from Mumbai, mistakenly had his mobile number, adding that he put up the Whatsapp status only to attract as many funds as possible for the temple. He further said his number was later withdrawn from everywhere.

Meanwhile, the Mahakal temple is resuming the online booking for Bhasma Aarti after 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the VVIP darshan will also start at the temple on Saturday.

