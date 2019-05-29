English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK 10th Result 2019: UBSE Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result Expected Shortly at ubse.uk.gov.in
UK 10th Result 2019 will be shortly released by Uttarakhand Board of School Education on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in
UK 10th Result 2019 will be shortly released by Uttarakhand Board of School Education on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in
UK 10th Result 2019 |The Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE is going to declare the official Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019, UK 10th Result 2019 shortly.
On May 31 (Friday) by 11 am, the Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 , UK 10th Result 2019, UK Board 10th Result 2019 will be uploaded by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in. The UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK 10th Result 2019 will be released through a press conference from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s office at Ram Nagar, Nainital.
Further, the UBSE’s chairman Rakesh Kumar Kunwar will be announcing the UK 10th Result 2019, UK Board 10th Result 2019. The results of class 12 Uttarakhand Board Examination will also be simultaneously published at uaresults.nic.in.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the high school board examinations for current academic session 2018-2019 from March 2 to March 25 and its Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 can also be checked at alternative portals and via phone SMS service.
So, all candidates can check and download their Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 at UBSE’ official homepage, alternative portals, and through sending SMS. Students can check their UK 10th Result 2019, UK Board 10th Result 2019 at http://www.examresults.net/Uttarakhand/uk-board-10th-class-result/ and http://uttarakhand.indiaresults.com/
Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 : Steps to download UK High School Result 2019, UK 10 scores
Follow the below-listed steps for downloading your Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 at the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE’s official website
Step 1- Log into UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2- On homepage, look for ‘Uttarakhand High School Result 2019’ tab
Step 3- Click it and enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth
Step 4- Submit the details for viewing your scores of Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 by hitting the enter button
Step 5- The UK Board 10th Result 2019 or UK 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout also
Further, candidates waiting their Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 can get the same via phone message, they have to type text in below format-
Step 1- Type UK10
Step 2- Send text to 56263
Step 3- Check your phone’s inbox for latest SMS carrying UK Board 10th Result 2019
Last year, the results of Uttarakhand High School Examination was declared on May 26 and 74.57% was the recorded passing percentage.
