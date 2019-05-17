Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UK 12th Result 2019 Date: Uttarakhand Board to Release Class 12 Result on This Day at ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education which is tasked with the responsibility of conducting the class 12 board exam, will be publishing the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 on ubse.uk.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 7:22 AM IST
(Image: News18)
Loading...
Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019| The Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 will be out on May 31 (Friday). The Uttarakhand Board of School Education which is tasked with the responsibility of conducting the class 12 board exam, will be publishing the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 on its official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. Timing for Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK Class 12 Result 2019 is not yet confirmed. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education or also called as UBSE might update on the same in near future on its homepage. Students can download Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, from the active link or window will be added at the UBSE's homepage and instruction for checking it will also be provided.

UK 12th Result 2019: Steps to check at official website

1. Visit the UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Or log on to alternative websites
2. Search for a tab reading as Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019
3. Click on UK Board Result 2019
4. You will be redirected to new window where you can check your UBSE 12th Result 2019
5. Enter the required details
6. Click on Submit
7. Your UBSE 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019 be displayed
8. Download and take a print out for future reference

The hard copy of provisional Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 need to be produced at your respective schools for collecting the original marksheet and passing certificate.

Once the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 is officially declared, candidates can check their UBSE result on phone and alternative private websites.

Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS. Type UK12 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Further, the 2019 Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 will also be hosted at private websites and know their scores: examresults.net, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com

The Uttarakhand Board examinations for class 12 were held from March 1 to March 26 across 1,309 exam centers. For the 2018-19 academic batch, nearly 1,32,381 students appeared in the exam. Last year, the Uttarakhand 12th Result was declared on May 26.
