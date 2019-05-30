English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 Out: Uttarakhand Releases UBSE Class 10, 12 Results at ubse.uk.gov.in
The UK 10th Result 2019 and UK Board 12th results has been released by the Uttarakhand Board on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 Announced | In Uttarakhand, the result of class 10, class 12 students is declared as per the scheduled time, 10:30 am. The Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 and Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 after being released via press conference, the UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019 is now available for download at the Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates waiting to check their marks can access the declared Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 at these alternative portals http://uttarakhand.indiaresults.com/ and http://www.examresults.net/uttarakhand/. From these online websites, the print out of Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 has to be taken by candidates. The UK 10th Result 2019 is declared for Uttarakhand Board High School Examination conducted from March 2 to March 25 . Today, the UK 12th Result 2019 is also officially announced for Uttarakhand Intermediate Examination which was held from March 1 to March 26.
The Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 is also available via SMS, apart from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s official website. Here we have provided the steps for download of UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK Board 12th Result 2019 for both at UBSE’s homepage and SMS service’
Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 Statistics:
UK 10th Exam:
Total Candidates: 2,74,817
Pass Percentage: 76.43%
Toppers:
1. Ananta Saklani (Dehradun)
2. Arpit (Rushikesh)
3. Surakshi Gahtodi (Sitarganj)
UK 12th Exam:
Total Candidates: 1,24,868
Pass Percentage: 80.13%
Toppers:
1. Anupam, Satakshi Tiwari (Uttar Kashi )
2. Saksam (Uttar Kashi)
3. Harish Singh
Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: Steps to Check online
Step 1. Visit the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2. Click on ‘Uttarakhand High School Result 2019’ or ‘Uttarakhand Intermediate Result 2019’ tab Step 3. Click the desired link and enter the required details
Step 4. The Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 will be shown to you on the screen
Step 5. Download and take a printout of your UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th result 2019
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result 2019: Steps to check via SMS
For class 10, type UK10ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263
For class 12, type UK12ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263
Approximately, a total of 2.76 lakh students had taken the Uttarakhand Board examinations for Class 10, 12 this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 1 -26, while the class 10 exams were held from March 2 – 25.
