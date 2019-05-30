English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 Released at ubse.uk.gov.in: Know UBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Toppers in Uttarakhand
The UK 10th Result 2019 and UK Board 12th results have been released by the Uttarakhand Board on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 | The UK 10th Result 2019 and UK 12th Result 2019 have been declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in. The UK Board 10th Result 2019 and the UK Board 12th Result 2019 was first released at a press conference headed by UBSE chairman Rakesh Kumar Kunwar and then Uttarakhand Board results were uploaded online on the homepage of Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Approximately, a total of 2.76 lakh students had taken the Uttarakhand Board examinations for Class 10, 12 this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 1 -26, while the class 10 exams were held from March 2 – 25.
Soon, after the official declaration of Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12, the students can check their UK 10th Result 2019 and the UK 12th Result 2019 at other portals as well, such as: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
From these alternative websites, candidates can access their UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK Board 12th Result 2019 and take the print out of provisional scorecard also.
Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 Statistics:
UK 10th Exam:
Total Candidates: 2,74,817
Pass Percentage: 76.43%
Toppers:
1. Ananta Saklani (Dehradun)
2. Arpit (Rushikesh)
3. Surakshi Gahtodi (Sitarganj)
UK 12th Exam:
Total Candidates: 1,24,868
Pass Percentage: 80.13%
Toppers:
1. Anupam, Satakshi Tiwari (Uttar Kashi )
2. Saksam (Uttar Kashi)
3. Harish Singh
UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019: Steps to Check
Below are steps given for candidates to be followed for checking their UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019-
Step 1. Visit the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2. Click on ‘Uttarakhand High School Result 2019’ or ‘Uttarakhand Intermediate Result 2019’ tab as applicable
Step 3. Click the desired link and enter the required details
Step 4. The Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 will be shown to you on the screen
Download and take a printout of your UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th result 2019 as the same has to submitted at your college for attaining the original mark sheets and passing certificates.
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result 2019: Steps to check via SMS
For class 10, type UK10
ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263
For class 12, type UK12
ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263
