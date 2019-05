UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 Released at ubse.uk.gov.in: Know UBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Toppers in Uttarakhand

| The UK 10th Result 2019 and UK 12th Result 2019 have been declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in . The UK Board 10th Result 2019 and the UK Board 12th Result 2019 was first released at a press conference headed by UBSE chairman Rakesh Kumar Kunwar and then Uttarakhand Board results were uploaded online on the homepage of Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Approximately, a total of 2.76 lakh students had taken the Uttarakhand Board examinations for Class 10, 12 this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 1 -26, while the class 10 exams were held from March 2 – 25.Soon, after the official declaration of Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12, the students can check their UK 10th Result 2019 and the UK 12th Result 2019 at other portals as well, such as: examresults.net and indiaresults.com From these alternative websites, candidates can access their UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK Board 12th Result 2019 and take the print out of provisional scorecard also.Total Candidates: 2,74,817Pass Percentage: 76.43%Toppers:1. Ananta Saklani (Dehradun)2. Arpit (Rushikesh)3. Surakshi Gahtodi (Sitarganj)Total Candidates: 1,24,868Pass Percentage: 80.13%Toppers:1. Anupam, Satakshi Tiwari (Uttar Kashi )2. Saksam (Uttar Kashi)3. Harish SinghBelow are steps given for candidates to be followed for checking their UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019-Step 1. Visit the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in Step 2. Click on ‘Uttarakhand High School Result 2019’ or ‘Uttarakhand Intermediate Result 2019’ tab as applicableStep 3. Click the desired link and enter the required detailsStep 4. The Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 will be shown to you on the screenDownload and take a printout of your UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th result 2019 as the same has to submitted at your college for attaining the original mark sheets and passing certificates.For class 10, type