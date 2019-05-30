Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: Uttarakhand to Release UBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Today at ubse.uk.gov.in

The UK 10th Result 2019 and UK Board 12th results will be released today at 10:30am by the Uttarakhand Board on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: Uttarakhand to Release UBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Today at ubse.uk.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 | The UK 10th Result 2019 and UK 12th Result 2019 will be declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in. The UK Board 10th Result 2019 and the UK Board 12th Result 2019 will be first released at a press conference headed by UBSE chairman Rakesh Kumar Kunwar and then Uttarakhand Board results will be uploaded online on the homepage of Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Approximately, a total of 2.76 lakh students had taken the Uttarakhand Board examinations for Class 10, 12 this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 1 -26, while the class 10 exams were held from March 2 – 25.





Soon, after the official declaration of Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12, the students can check their UK 10th Result 2019 and the UK 12th Result 2019 at other portals as well, such as: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

From these alternative websites, candidates can access their UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK Board 12th Result 2019 and take the print out of provisional scorecard also.

UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019: Steps to Check

Below are steps given for candidates to be followed for checking their UK Board 10th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019-

Step 1. Visit the Uttarakhand Board of School Education or UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2. Click on ‘Uttarakhand High School Result 2019’ or ‘Uttarakhand Intermediate Result 2019’ tab as applicable
Step 3. Click the desired link and enter the required details
Step 4. The Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 or Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 will be shown to you on the screen

Download and take a printout of your UK 10th Result 2019, UK 12th result 2019 as the same has to submitted at your college for attaining the original mark sheets and passing certificates.

Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result 2019: Steps to check via SMS

For class 10, type UK10ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263
For class 12, type UK12ROLL NUMBER - send it to 56263

