UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: UBSE to Declare Scores Today at 11 am at ubse.uk.gov.in

Jul 29, 2020 1:11 am (IST)

UK Board Result 2020: How to Check Scores on News18 Portal | After the Uttarakhand Board has officially declared the UK Board 10th adn 12th Result 2020, students can log in on News18 portal to check their results. Students who appeared in the Uttarakhand Board class 10 and class 12 exams have to enter their roll numbers to check their scores.

An SMS alert will be sent by News18 to the students who pre-register themselves for the result alert with a direct link to check UBSE class 10 and 12 results, as soon as it is declared.