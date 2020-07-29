UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: UBSE to Declare Scores Today at 11 am at ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Exams Postponed Due to Covid-19 | The Uttarakhand board exams were initially scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Later, the pending papers were conducted from June 22-24 keeping all safety guidelines in place. The evaluation of answer sheets were concluded by 15 July.
Event Highlights
The UBSE secretary, Neeta Tiwari, told the Hindustan Times that both the results will be declared together at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar. State education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar will be present during the announcement of results. She added that the results are being announced together keeping in view the delay in the declaration due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and admission for higher education.
UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Alternative Websites to Check Scores | Sometimes the state board's websites take time to load or turn unresponsive due to heavy traffic soon after announcement of results. Hence, here's a list of alternative websites to check scores -
1. uaresults.nic.in
2. examresults.net
3. indiaresults.com
4. results.shiksha
UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Where to Check | Once declared, the UBSE Board will made Uttarakhand Class 10 Result and Uttarakhand Class 12 Result available on its official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students must keep their admit cards handy at the time of checking results online.
UK Board Results 2020: Date and Time | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the UBSE Class 10 Result 2020 and UBSE Class 12 Result 2020 tomorrow (July 29) at 11am. Nearly a total of three lakh students had appeared in the Uttarakhand 10th and 12th board exams this year.
UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020: How to Check
Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout for future reference.
UK Board Result 2020: How to Check Scores on News18 Portal | After the Uttarakhand Board has officially declared the UK Board 10th adn 12th Result 2020, students can log in on News18 portal to check their results. Students who appeared in the Uttarakhand Board class 10 and class 12 exams have to enter their roll numbers to check their scores.
An SMS alert will be sent by News18 to the students who pre-register themselves for the result alert with a direct link to check UBSE class 10 and 12 results, as soon as it is declared.
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Today | The Uttarakhand Board will release the UBSE 10th result 2020 and UBSE 12th result 2020 on July 29 (today) at 11am. Soon after the results are out, students who had appeared in the UK Board 10th and UK Board 12 examinations will be able to check their results at ubse.uk.gov.in.
Tiwari further said that students residing in various containment zones who missed their examinations have been marked on an average basis.
Nearly 3 lakh students who appeared for Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) class 10 and 12 exams will get their results today on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Around 1.35 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exams and 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams.
Last year, 76.43 percent students cleared the Class 10 exams while Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 80.13 percent.
