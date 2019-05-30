Take the pledge to vote

UK Board 12th Result 2019 Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in: 80.13 Percent Clear Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12 Exam

The UK Class 12 result or the UBSE 12th result has been released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in.

Trending Desk

May 30, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
UK Board 12th Result 2019 Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in: 80.13 Percent Clear Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12 Exam
UK Board 12th Result 2019 Declared| The UK Board 12th Result 2019 has been announced by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) which is tasked with the responsibility of conducting the class 12 board exam. The UK Class 12 result or the UBSE 12th result has been released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education on its official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can download Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 or the UBSE Class 12 results from the active link that will be added on the board's homepage and instructions for checking will also be provided.





Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 Statistics:

UK 10th Exam:

Total Candidates: 2,74,817
Pass Percentage: 76.43%

Toppers:

1. Ananta Saklani (Dehradun)
2. Arpit (Rushikesh)
3. Surakshi Gahtodi (Sitarganj)

UK 12th Exam:

Total Candidates: 1,24,868
Pass Percentage: 80.13%

Toppers:

1. Anupam, Satakshi Tiwari (Uttar Kashi )
2. Saksam (Uttar Kashi)
3. Harish Singh

UK 12th Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Or log on to alternative websites
Step 2. Search for a tab reading as Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on UK Board Result 2019
Step 4. You will be redirected to new window where you can check your UBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 5. Enter the required details
Step 6. Click on Submit
Step 7. Your UBSE 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019 be displayed
Step 8. Download and take a print out for future reference

The hard copy of provisional Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 need to be produced at your respective schools for collecting the original marksheet and passing certificate.

Once the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 is officially declared, candidates can check their UBSE result on phone and alternative private websites.

Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS. Type UK12 ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Further, the 2019 Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 will also be hosted at private websites and know their scores: examresults.net, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com

The Uttarakhand Board examinations for class 12 were held from March 1 to March 26 across 1,309 exam centers. For the 2018-19 academic batch, nearly 1,32,381 students appeared in the exam. Last year, the Uttarakhand 12th Result was declared on May 26.

