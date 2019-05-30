English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Board 12th Result 2019 Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in: 80.13 Percent Clear Uttarakhand UBSE Class 12 Exam
The UK Class 12 result or the UBSE 12th result has been released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UK Board 12th Result 2019 Declared| The UK Board 12th Result 2019 has been announced by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) which is tasked with the responsibility of conducting the class 12 board exam. The UK Class 12 result or the UBSE 12th result has been released by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education on its official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can download Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 or the UBSE Class 12 results from the active link that will be added on the board's homepage and instructions for checking will also be provided.
Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 Statistics:
UK 10th Exam:
Total Candidates: 2,74,817
Pass Percentage: 76.43%
Toppers:
1. Ananta Saklani (Dehradun)
2. Arpit (Rushikesh)
3. Surakshi Gahtodi (Sitarganj)
UK 12th Exam:
Total Candidates: 1,24,868
Pass Percentage: 80.13%
Toppers:
1. Anupam, Satakshi Tiwari (Uttar Kashi )
2. Saksam (Uttar Kashi)
3. Harish Singh
UK 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1. Visit the UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Or log on to alternative websites
Step 2. Search for a tab reading as Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on UK Board Result 2019
Step 4. You will be redirected to new window where you can check your UBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 5. Enter the required details
Step 6. Click on Submit
Step 7. Your UBSE 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019 be displayed
Step 8. Download and take a print out for future reference
The hard copy of provisional Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 need to be produced at your respective schools for collecting the original marksheet and passing certificate.
Once the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 is officially declared, candidates can check their UBSE result on phone and alternative private websites.
Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS. Type UK12
ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Further, the 2019 Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 will also be hosted at private websites and know their scores: examresults.net, uttarakhand.indiaresults.com
The Uttarakhand Board examinations for class 12 were held from March 1 to March 26 across 1,309 exam centers. For the 2018-19 academic batch, nearly 1,32,381 students appeared in the exam. Last year, the Uttarakhand 12th Result was declared on May 26.
Uttarakhand Board Result 2019 Statistics:
UK 10th Exam:
Total Candidates: 2,74,817
Pass Percentage: 76.43%
Toppers:
1. Ananta Saklani (Dehradun)
2. Arpit (Rushikesh)
3. Surakshi Gahtodi (Sitarganj)
UK 12th Exam:
Total Candidates: 1,24,868
Pass Percentage: 80.13%
Toppers:
1. Anupam, Satakshi Tiwari (Uttar Kashi )
2. Saksam (Uttar Kashi)
3. Harish Singh
UK 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Step 1. Visit the UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Or log on to alternative websites
Step 2. Search for a tab reading as Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on UK Board Result 2019
Step 4. You will be redirected to new window where you can check your UBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 5. Enter the required details
Step 6. Click on Submit
Step 7. Your UBSE 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019 be displayed
Step 8. Download and take a print out for future reference
The hard copy of provisional Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019, UK 12th Result 2019, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 need to be produced at your respective schools for collecting the original marksheet and passing certificate.
Once the Uttarakhand 12th Result 2019 is officially declared, candidates can check their UBSE result on phone and alternative private websites.
Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS. Type UK12
The Uttarakhand Board examinations for class 12 were held from March 1 to March 26 across 1,309 exam centers. For the 2018-19 academic batch, nearly 1,32,381 students appeared in the exam. Last year, the Uttarakhand 12th Result was declared on May 26.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals When She Found Out that Nick Jonas was ‘The One’
- Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results